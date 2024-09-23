For over 25 years, Sportsnet Holidays has fostered relationships with some of the world’s leading sporting events and promoters to become Asia Pacific’s premier sports and travel experience business.

Whether you’re a fan of Formula 1, MotoGP, Supercars, tennis, horse racing, AFL, NRL or UFC (just to name a few!), Sportsnet Holidays are able to cultivate exclusive opportunities for fans to witness their favourite sport and experience their favourite destinations.

“From our first international tour to the Formula 1 Malaysian Grand Prix in 1999 until today, our mission has always been to make it as easy as possible for fans to attend their favourite events, no matter the demand or destination. Partnering with Speedcafe is a no-brainer for Sportsnet, as no other publication in Australia delivers as much quality content to motorsport fans – and we’re excited to add our packages to that mix”, said Sportsnet Holidays CEO Daniel Cecconi.

Sportsnet Holidays has teamed up with Speedcafe at the perfect time to drive fans to the Mountain with its Bathurst 1000 packages. If you have left it too late, nothing to stress about, Sportsnet Holidays can take care of it all – they have the tickets, they have the accommodation and they have the experience ready for you this October.

They allow fans to tailor their package: From Grandstand packages with accommodation for each day (including a helicopter flight), to hospitality upgrades – every base is covered.

Each year, Sportsnet Holidays is famous for its Supercars drivers’ night that can be bought as a standalone if you have got your Bathurst week sorted – you’ll get to hear from current Supercars drivers on the Thursday night fresh from their first look at Mount Panorama in 2024.

The team also has a Legends night on the Friday night. Everyone loves Bathurst stories from days gone by and there is no better opportunity to listen to some of the greats of years past – telling the stories they can’t tell on TV in ways that you’ve never heard before.

It isn’t just about Bathurst though – Speedcafe readers will have the opportunity to access some of the great sporting events around the world from Sportsnet Holidays.

The team at Sportsnet Holidays do all the work for you – so all you have to do is pack your bags with your mates or family – turn up and enjoy everything that live sporting events have to offer.

“Sportsnet Holidays is the leader of live sporting events and to join forces with us as the leader in motorsport news and content is a great addition to our suite of Official Partners,” said Speedcafe Managing Director, Karl Begg.

“Their famous Supercars drivers nights are something that really allows fans to see drivers as they truly are – the shackles are off them – there’s no holds barred – no minders telling them what to say, no TV cameras or journalists with recorders.

“But it is more than that – State of Origin, Formula 1 here or in Singapore, MotoGP or the Melbourne Cup – basically whichever major sporting event you’re looking to have an experience at, you can access Sportsnet Holidays via Speedcafe.”

Right now, you can score 5% off Sportsnet’s Repco Bathurst 1000 and VAILO Adelaide 500 travel packages using the promo code LASTCHANCE during checkout.