The planned Queensland Raceway double-header will now be a single event on August 2-4 with the Supercheap TCR Australia and Trico Trans Am fifth rounds moved from the July date to be part of the seven categories at the later date.

As well as TCR and Trans Am, the event will comprise Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, Monochrome GT4 Australia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, Giti Australian Formula Open and the TGRA Scholarship Series.

Australian Formula 4 and the Meguiar's Australian Production Cars and were also scheduled for the July event and while F4 were already working thought an alternate schedule, what happens to the APC round with its traditional Fight in the Night event is still to be resolved.

Motorsport Australia stated the decision to combine the rounds followed the withdrawal of some categories. MA made attempts to find different categories to fill the void, but these did not materalise. It made the event unviable in its current state, given the rising costs and associated logistics of hosting national level motorsport.

MA has also advised that anyone that has already purchased tickets for the July event will have their ticket transferred to the August event or provided with a full refund on request.

Tickets are also now available to purchase for Race Queensland on August 2-4 from motorsporttickets.com.au.

Race Queensland on August 2-4 will be Round 5 of the Shannons SpeedSeries and will be followed by Race Sydney on October 18-20 before the final round, the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 8-10.