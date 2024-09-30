The West Australian Kart Titles have seen a new Priolo stand atop a podium with Cruz Priolo winning his first state title in Cadet 9 at the Kalgoorlie venue.

The Priolo family is well known for its exploits nationally in Sprintcar racing and Drag Racing, however the youngster Cruz – the grandson of Pino and son of Sprintcar racer, David – has been building a portfolio of his own nationally in the youngest category of kart racing, culminating in his state title win in the Terra Mining-backed event.

He got home in front of Ryder Scott and Emily-Grace Hamer.

Connor Wroth took a dominant four second win in KA3 Senior Heavy over Travis Wright and Christopher Straughan.

Similarly dominant was Chase Wildman who won KA3 Junior Heavy over South Aussie Ben Hall and Will Panizza. In the light division, Harvey Cooper won by nearly four seconds over Michael White and Connor Meyer.

It was a good day for West Australian veteran campaigners as well as well. In TaG Restricted Medium, Simon Gwilliam took the State Title in front of Lloyd Nicholson and Brad van Rompaey by just under half a second.

Dan Currey won KA3 Senior over Hugh McGuire and Gabe Bellanca – Currey a former regular on the national scene, the latter two chasing national glory over recent times.

Cadet 12 produced one of the closest finishes of the day with Beau Casagrande getting the win over Valentino Giorgella by just 0.08 of a second with Jack Okely securing third position in front of Chase Sexily.

Scott Mackie won Open Performance by nearly seven seconds over Jett McDonnell and Mat Chambers, while Ray Cochrane narrowly got home over Shane McPherson and Lance McGregor in TaG Restricted Masters. Tom Sparkes took TaG Heavy From Lewi Sutherland and Aaron McGregor.

Meantime in TaG Restricted Light, Ruairidh Avern defeated Joshua Nichols and Bryce Moore and in TaG Light, recent junior graduate, Sachen Smith Wei got the Title over Nash Ferraro and Sebastian Guest.

Over 180 competitors made the journey east to Kalgoorlie for the Championships.