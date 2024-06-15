The Tasmanian will make his main game debut at Sydney Motorsport Park next month as he steps up from Tickford's Super2 programme.

“I am over the moon to be making my Supercars main game debut at Sydney, it is a dream come true for myself, my family and my supporters [and] partners,” said Dalton.

“I can't wait to see where I rank against the best in Australia and what lessons I take away to come back and be better [in Super2].

“It will also be great to have a Tasmanian back on the Supercars stage.”

Dalton is on the ground at the betr Darwin Triple Crown this weekend as part of his preparations for Sydney Motorsport Park.

“It's great to see that our pathway for young talent through our Tickford Autosport programme can provide the opportunity to benchmark their skill set and gain valuable experience in the top level,” said Tickford CEO Simon Brookhouse.

“To start Lochie's preparation, we've brought him to Darwin to be with our main game [team] and be part of the group. Sitting in the pre and debriefs with our engineers and both Cam [Waters] and Tom [Randle]. This will hopefully have him in great shape for his main game debut.”

Dalton's outing is the second confirmed single-driver wildcard for this season, with Cooper Murray making his main game debut in the Supercheap Auto-backed Triple Eight entry this weekend.

T8 is expected to field another single-driver wildcard for Kyle Busch at the Adelaide 500 later this year.