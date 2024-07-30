Earlier this year, Brendon White's New Zealand Motorsport Group (NZ XMS Ltd) was stripped of its promotion rights.

The SuperSprint MotorSport New Zealand Championship ran for two years with the Formula Regional Oceania Championship as its headline act.

Now, promotion of the MotorSport New Zealand's championship categories and select series will be steered by NRG, its CEO Josie Spillane and operations general manager Paul Fallon.

“We are really honoured to be appointed as the promoter of the strongest development championship series in the world,” said Spillane.

“We are full speed ahead with appointing a team to help us deliver a new generation of motorsport entertainment and experiences in NZ.

“I'm delighted to share that Paul Fallon is joining our NRG team as GM of Operations, he is the best in the business.

“We have a big job to do, but we are 101 percent up for the challenge and really excited about the opportunity.”

Spillane, who also heads up Quinn's three New Zealand circuits, made three promises.

“You'll hear plenty more from us as we hustle to get things under way, but for now, we promise three things,” she said.

“We will develop win/win relationships with people who genuinely want to see the sport succeed and thrive.

“We will do what we say we are going to do – you can count on our handshake.

“We will absolutely work our hardest to continue to develop a championship series we can all be very proud of as Kiwis and that people want to be part of.

“I'm looking forward to a really exciting summer of motorsport and can't wait to get the momentum in full swing.”

MotorSport New Zealand president Deborah Day said, “We are excited to partner with NRG..

“Their experience and vision align with our goals for the Premier Race Championship, and we are confident that this collaboration will lead the championship to new heights.”

MotorSport New Zealand's recognised championships include the Formula Regional Oceania Championship, GT New Zealand Championship, New Zealand Formula Ford Championship, New Zealand Formula First Championship, the Super Truck Racing Championship, Porsche Championship, and the New Zealand Endurance Championship.

A provisional calendar for the 2024/25 season is set to be released in September.