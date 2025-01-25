The 2025 international karting campaigns for Australian drivers – William Calleja and Jay Kostecki – at the WSK Super Masters Series in Italy has got off to a tough start, however both are boxing on heading into Saturday heat racing, tonight Australian time.

Calleja in the OK Junior category qualified eighth in the 54 kart field, placing him in Group D (drivers are placed into four groups dependent on their qualifying positions).

Starting fourth in his opening heat (C v D), Calleja in his Forza Racing Exprit dropped back to 10th at the finish.

Kostecki has a tougher assignment in front of him in the Mini GR3 category.

The West Australian qualified 24th in the 55 kart field.

In his opening heat race (C v D), he finished in 17th position, dropping by five positions.

Both will be back in action for Saturday racing with two heats, aiming to advance their pointscores ahead of Sunday’s Pre-Finals in an aim to qualify for the Final.

Calleja’s OK Junior group of heats begins at 8:30pm AEDT with Kostecki’s Mini GR3 beginning at 9:30pm AEDT.

