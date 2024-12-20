The Hi-Tec Oils Mallala Homecoming will take place on November 21-22 next year, the event marking the start of a new era for the famous South Aussie circuit, which now falls under the same ownership as The Bend Motorsport Park.

The event completes the seven-round Trans Am schedule with Mallala taking place a week before the season finale on the Adelaide street circuit.

The event will run across the Friday and Saturday, concluding on the Saturday evening with a twilight race.

“The importance of Mallala to South Australian Motorsport is unquestionable and it’s been a long road to get national championship racing back to the venue,” said Adam Brook, The Bend’s motorsport and operations manager.

“We’re grateful to the Australian Racing Group and Trico Trans Am for joining us on this journey to bring this circuit back into the eyes of the wider Australian motorsport landscape and we look forward to welcoming motorsport home in 2025.”

The event will also host the 2025 Formula Ford 1600 Nationals.

2025 Trico Trans Am Series calendar