The Australian Racing Group has revealed a seven-round calendar with two TBC dates.

The season will open at Symmons Plains for Race Tasmania on March 22-23.

The series then heads to Mount Panorama for the Bathurst 6 Hour on Easter Weekend, April 18-20.

The third round is currently listed as TBC but it is believed Trans Am will head north to Hidden Valley Raceway for the Darwin Triple Crown.

The series hits the halfway point at Winton Motor Raceway on August 22-24 for Race Winton.

Trans Am and the TCR Australia Series will race together on The Bend 500 undercard at The Bend Motorsport Park on September 12-14.

The V8 muscle car series will stay in South Australia for an event currently listed as TBC which is believed to be Mallala Motorsport Park. That date is to be confirmed.

The South Australian triple-header will conclude at the Supercars season finale at the Adelaide 500 on November 27-30.

“Our 2025 calendar is a fantastic evolution for our series which builds upon the successful years we’ve already had and sets us up for an even bigger and better season of racing,” said Trans Am category manager Graham Sattler.

“This gives us the opportunity to showcase the immense talent within Trans Am on a larger scale at some of the country’s showpiece events.

“We look forward to sharing more details around 2025 in the near future, but now our attention turns to wrapping up our season with an incredible event at the VAILO Adelaide 500.”

Phillip Island, Queensland Raceway, and Sandown are notable omissions from the calendar year-on-year.