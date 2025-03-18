The 32-car entry list is headlined by Supercars full-timer James Golding, who is competing part-time in the series this season.

Bathurst 1000 winner and Trans Am title winner Todd Hazelwood returns alongside fellow Supercars co-drivers James Moffat, Jack Smith, and Jarrod Hughes.

Erebus Academy driver Hughes isn’t the only Super2 Series regular on the grid. He’ll be joined by Triple Eight’s Ben Gomersall and Tickford Autorsport’s Nash Morris.

Trans Am stalwart Nathan Herne returns as does Touring Car Masters front-runner Adam Garwood.

Among the new entries are TCR Series regulars Jordan Cox and Ben Bargwanna. Rod Nash’s son Charlie Nash makes his series debut too.

Among the familiar faces returning are Ben Grice and Elliot Barbour.

The two-day program features a Saturday practice session followed by qualifying and the first 25-minute race of the year. Sunday’s program features three 25-minute races.

Fans will be able to go on the grid for race one, race three, and race four.

Race Tasmania is headlined by Trans Am with support from Hyundai Excels, the Australian Prototype Series, and Tassie Tin Tops.

Coverage of the two-day event will be live on SBS and simulcast on Fox Sports and Kayo from 1pm AEDT to 5pm AEDT.

Entry List: Trico Trans Am Series, Race Tasmania