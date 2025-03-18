The 32-car entry list is headlined by Supercars full-timer James Golding, who is competing part-time in the series this season.
Bathurst 1000 winner and Trans Am title winner Todd Hazelwood returns alongside fellow Supercars co-drivers James Moffat, Jack Smith, and Jarrod Hughes.
Erebus Academy driver Hughes isn’t the only Super2 Series regular on the grid. He’ll be joined by Triple Eight’s Ben Gomersall and Tickford Autorsport’s Nash Morris.
Trans Am stalwart Nathan Herne returns as does Touring Car Masters front-runner Adam Garwood.
Among the new entries are TCR Series regulars Jordan Cox and Ben Bargwanna. Rod Nash’s son Charlie Nash makes his series debut too.
Among the familiar faces returning are Ben Grice and Elliot Barbour.
The two-day program features a Saturday practice session followed by qualifying and the first 25-minute race of the year. Sunday’s program features three 25-minute races.
Fans will be able to go on the grid for race one, race three, and race four.
Race Tasmania is headlined by Trans Am with support from Hyundai Excels, the Australian Prototype Series, and Tassie Tin Tops.
Coverage of the two-day event will be live on SBS and simulcast on Fox Sports and Kayo from 1pm AEDT to 5pm AEDT.
Entry List: Trico Trans Am Series, Race Tasmania
|Num
|Driver
|Car
|Class
|Sponsor
|1
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|TFH Racing
|2
|Adam Garwood
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|Garwood Motorsport
|3
|Ben Grice
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|All American Drivelines
|4
|Mark Crutcher
|Ford Mustang
|Pro Am
|Crutcher Developments
|5
|Blake Tracey
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|Auto Openers Garage Door Openers
|7
|Jackson Rice
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|Dream Racing Australia / First National Real Estate
|8
|Lachlan Evennett
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|CAMM Racing GRM
|9
|Cameron Laws
|Ford Mustang
|Pro Am
|Castle Railing / All Class Training
|11
|Michael Coulter
|Ford Mustang
|Pro Am
|Turps Tippers
|12
|Mark Bailey
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Pro Am
|Jax Tyres and TFH Racing
|14
|Jason Pryde
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Pro Am
|JPM / Waltecmotorsport
|23
|John Holinger
|Ford Mustang
|Pro Am
|Holinger Racing
|29
|Nathan Herne
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|BlueGold Industries/NHR
|31
|James Golding
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|CTE – Custom Transport Equipment GRM
|33
|Jordan Cox
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|Schaeffler GRM
|34
|James Moffat
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|LMCT+ Racing GRM
|35
|Ben Gomersall
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|UNIT Racing & TFH Racing
|37
|Josh Haynes
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|Herzog Steel
|42
|Tom Davies
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|Tom Davies Racing GRM
|51
|Graham Cheney
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Pro Am
|IES Motorsports
|55
|Charlie Nash
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|Tickford Autosport
|63
|Des Collier
|Ford Mustang
|Pro Am
|TFH Racing
|67
|Nash Morris
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|Norwell Motorplex
|69
|Josh Thomas
|Ford Mustang
|Pro Am
|TFH Racing
|70
|Robbie Farr
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Pro Am
|Hi-tec Oils Racing
|71
|Domain Ramsay
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Pro Am
|C & H Trucking
|75
|Elliot Barbour
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Outright
|Pioneer DJ
|77
|Chase Hoy
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Outright
|Holinger Racing/Dicandilo Steel City
|97
|Ben Bargwanna
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|Hangcha Racing by Bargwanna Motorport
|111
|Jack Smith
|Ford Mustang
|Outright
|SCT Logistics & TFH Racing
|118
|Jarrod Hughes
|Chevrolet Camaro
|Outright
|IES Motorsports
|200
|Joshua Webster
|Ford Mustang
|Pro Am
|Auto Fix – Marcos Ambrose Motorsport