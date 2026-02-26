Trans Am’s provisional calendar released in December began at the Bathurst 6 Hour before joining Supercars for five events at Hidden Valley, Wanneroo, Queensland Raceway, The Bend, Sandown, and Phillip Island.

The series has now announced it has abandoned Phillip Island, and instead, its final two rounds will be held on back-to-back weekends at Sandown in Melbourne.

Striking a deal with SRO Motorsports, Trans Am will be a part of the Shannons SpeedSeries GT Festival Sandown one week prior to the Supercars Sandown 500.

The change was necessary due to the Supercars Championship being forced to change the date of the BP Adelaide Grand Final, which clashed with the scheduled round at Phillip Island.

“It’s disappointing we won’t be appearing at Phillip Island as it’s an iconic high-speed track our teams, drivers and fans love,” said Matt MacKelden, Trans Am Category Manager.

”However, when Supercars changed the date of the BP Adelaide Grand Final, it unfortunately conflicted with our scheduled Phillip Island round.

“Phillip Island circuit organisers were unwilling to change dates to a weekend that suited all parties, so we were left with no choice but to look for an alternative.”

The Trans Am Series had been a regular on the Shannons SpeedSeries undercard in the past, and Adrian Coppin, Head of Events and Commercials at SRO was pleased to welcome the category back.

“It’s fantastic to have the Trans Am Cup Series confirmed to join the Shannons Speed Series at Sandown Raceway later this year as it’s a fan favourite and always puts on an entertaining show,” said Coppin.

“Trans Am has long had a place on the Shannons SpeedSeries and it remains a part of the family and always adds quality racing with big fields and big names driving so it’s a great boost to our final round.”

2026 Trans Am Cup Series calendar

Round 1 – Mount Panorama – April 3-5

Round 2 – Hidden Valley – June 19-21

Round 3 – Wanneroo Raceway – July 31-August 2

Round 4 – Queensland Raceway – August 21-23

Round 5 – The Bend Motorsport Park – September 11-13

Round 6 – Sandown Raceway – October 30-November 1

Round 7 – Sandown Raceway – November 6-8