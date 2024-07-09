The powerhouse squad will give Walls laps in a T8 Camaro at Queensland Raceway, the evaluation running in conjunction with a Mercedes GT4 test.

Given it is an evaluation day it won't count towards Triple Eight's official test days.

Walls will drive the Camaro that is currently earmarked for Matt Chahda Motorsport for its wildcard enduro campaign.

The 21-year-old has spent the past four seasons in Carrera Cup driving for McElrea Racing, finishing a close second to Callum Hedge last year.

He is currently second to Harri Jones in the standings.