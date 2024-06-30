The Japanese driver was summoned to the stewards following the session over allegations of offensive language over the radio.

Tsunoda was eliminated from Qualifying 1 of the session with his remarks relating to the pit lane antics of Sauber and its driver, Zhou Guanyu.

“These guys are f***ing retards,” he said as the Swiss squad waved the Chinese driver into the fast lane, where Tsunoda was queuing.

Officials took a dim view of the language, deeming it a breach of Article 12.2.1 k) of the International Sporting Code.

He was fined €40,000, half of which is suspended until the end of the season.

“During Q1 when Car 22 was queuing in the fast lane and another car blended into the fast lane ahead of him, the driver was heard to make a statement over team radio using offensive language,” stewards explained.

“During the hearing the driver was very apologetic and explained that because English is not his first language he was unaware until after the session what the meaning of the words used is in the English language. He said that he was horrified when he learned this.

“He contended that his understanding of the words was different, but acknowledged that this should not be considered as an excuse for what he did.

“The Stewards appreciate the honesty of the driver, but reinforce the fact the words used are offensive and wholly inappropriate.

“To have used such words over a platform that is available to the public amounted to misconduct as defined in Article 20 of the International Sporting Code.

“Considering the circumstances, the Stewards determine that a severe fine is required, but also take into account the genuine remorse of the driver and his offer to issue a public apology and for these reasons decide to suspend part of the fine imposed.”

Mercedes was also fined, though its penalty was for the unsafe release of Lewis Hamilton in Qualifying 3.

The squad copped a €5000 fine after the seven-time world champion's car dragged a jack and exhaust extractor behind it as he headed out of the garage in Qualifying 3.

Lastly, Haas was reprimanded for its management of Nico Hulkenberg in pit lane as it pushed the German into the queue of cars exiting pit lane.

Two such instances were referred to the stewards, though only one was deemed to have breached the regulations.

“The Stewards determine that at the time Car 27 entered the fast lane there was no suitable gap to blend in,” stewards stated.

“However, it is noted that due to the fact that the team garage is at the end of the pit lane and in a position in which cars regularly slow down to make a gap to cars in front, it is difficult for the team to judge when there is a suitable gap to send the car to the fast lane.

“In this particular case there appeared to be a suitable gap at the moment the car was released from the garage, but the gap disappeared because cars were queuing in front of the team garage.

“This is considered as mitigating circumstances and therefore only a reprimand to the team is imposed.

“The Stewards also note that the onus of blending into the fast lane at the right time cannot be put on the driver in this case as he was directed by a team member.”