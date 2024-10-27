The Ford Mustang driver won all three races that competed the final round of the TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car Series framed by Hytek at the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series finale.

“We’ve worked three years for this, so it means the world to me and my family,” he said.

“I’m still lost for words. If I didn’t have my team, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do.”

Featured Videos

Haynes won the weekend ahead of Sam Bates (Mustang) in his second race meeting while Hayden Jackson (Dodge Challenger) was third. Haynes cemented his championship with his Race 3 victory and took the title over Brad Gartner (Chev Camaro) and Mark Crutcher (Mustang).

Gartner was second in Race 2 and pressed Haynes in the opening laps of Race 3 until he had a suspected tie rod failure and pitted.

Bates finished the Sunday opener third ahead of Jackson and Steve Coulter (Mustang) who was penalised 5.0s and placed behind Aaron Prosser (Mustang). Mark Crutcher (Mustang) and Zach Loscialpo bumped which spun the latter’s Camaro. Crutcher also had a spin but recovered to eighth.

With Gartner out of Race 2, Bates crossed the finish line second ahead of Prosser, Jackson, Coulter, Crutcher, Loscialpo, Robbie Farr (Camaro) and debutant Mark Spencer (Challenger).

A new lap record complimented Haynes victory in Race 4 where Jackson was third behind Bates and ahead of Loscialpo, Prosser, Coulter, Farr and Danny Reidy (Camaro) as Gartner struggled to ninth.

Crutcher took out his second Masters Championship even after contact in the final race with Aaron Prosser which ended his race prematurely. Reidy was the winner of the Rookie of the Year award.

The round was missing some of its regulars. Graham Cheney was second in the title chase but was at the GC 500 supporting his son Tyler in the GR Cup as others prepared for Trans Am at Bathurst.