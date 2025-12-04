Ty Dillon will return to the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the team announced today.

The move comes after a steady and quietly impressive 2025 campaign that saw Dillon routinely finish ahead of his equipments expectations.

While Dillon wasn’t a weekly top-10 contender, he consistently maximized on what the car would allow him and kept his car clean. He delivered finishes that outperformed the baseline of the No. 10 team.

Dillon’s calm, mistake-free driving style became a hallmark of Kaulig’s season and helped stabilize the organization during a year of transition.

One of Dillon’s biggest highlights came in the 2025 NASCAR in-season tournament, where he unexpectedly advanced all the way to the finals before falling to eventual winner Ty Gibbs. The run boosted Dillon’s profile and underscored the value he brought to Kaulig’s lineup.

Sea Best Seafood will return as the primary sponsor in 2026, continuing a partnership that began last season.

Dillon’s return gives Kaulig Racing continuity heading into the new year and another chance to build on one of the more quietly effective driver-team combos on the grid.