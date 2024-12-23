Queensland-based motorsport fans Brent and Wendy L’Amie won the inaugural Indy 500 experience and described it as the “trip of a lifetime”.

The Ultimate Indy 500 Prize was created by PIRETK as an extension of the successful Ultimate Bathurst 1000 Motorsport Prize raffle which was created in 2021 as a fund-raising activity for the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Centre at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

Tickets for the raffle are just $A20 and can be purchased directly through www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com – with 100 percent of all proceeds going to St Vincent’s.

The prize will include return economy airfares to the US, four nights accommodation in Indianapolis, tickets to the 2025 Indy 500, a meet and greet with IndyCar drivers, access to hospitality, a Team Penske merchandise pack, Pirtek Merchandise pack and $US1000 spending money.

Pirtek CEO Mark Devitt, said the return of the Indianapolis 500 to the Ultimate Motorsport Prize program was “a given” after the success of this year’s fan-focused community program.

“When you look at what was raised for Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Centre at St Vincent’s Hospital and the time that was had by the winners, it made our decision to be involved for a second year a reasonably easy one,” said Devitt.

“The Indy 500 is simply the world’s biggest sporting event and to provide an opportunity for a couple of fans to be VIP guests and experience it like few other people, is a fortunate position for PIRTEK to be in.

“We e are happy to be underwriting the activity to ensure 100 percent of all proceeds go to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Centre.

“Pirtek has enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Penske Australia and New Zealand and Team Penske in both Australia and the US and we were delighted when they agreed to contribute their professionalism and passion to this latest initiative which we hope remains in place for years to come.

“We now have two amazing raffles each year and the tickets are priced right to ensure every fan has the opportunity to be involved and have the opportunity to win the experience of a lifetime.”

Pirtek Team Murray owner and founder of Speedcafe.com, Brett “Crusher” Murray, will be the winners’ personal host at the event.

“I like to refer to the Ultimate Motorsport Prize as the ‘Willy Wonker’ experience,” said Murray.

“We are fortunate to have some great relationships in the IndyCar world and they are happy to work with us for such a great cause like the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“We have the privilege of having access to areas and people that few people have the chance to experience – the ‘golden’ ticket if you like.

“Brett and Wendy (L’Amie) had an experience they will never forget when they attended the 500 this year and we want next year’s winners to have no less than that.”

Click here to check out the gallery of images from Brett and Wendy L’Amie’s trip.

The 2025 Ultimate Indy 500 Prize raffle has been launched today and the winners will be announced on Friday, March 24, 2025 – leaving plenty of planning time for the Indy 500 which will be run from May 22-25, 2025.

The inaugural raffle has been made possible by Pirtek and Speedcafe.com.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

THE ULTIMATE INDY 500 PRIZE