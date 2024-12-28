The MotoGP champion, who took up GT racing at the end of his two-wheeled career, has been the star attraction at the past two Bathurst 12 Hours as part of BMW’s line-up.

A third start at the round-the-clock enduro is now looking likely with confirmation that BMW’s factory GT squad Team WRT will field a pair of M4s.

The driver line-up is not yet official, though, with the German manufacturer set to make a seperate announcement in the new year.

BMW has enjoyed a strong recent history at Bathurst with the M4, taking a fourth in 2023 ( with Sheldon van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts) and fifth last year with Rossi, Raffaele Marciello and Maxime Martin.