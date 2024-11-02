Heading into the event, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko suggested the Dutchman would take a power unit penalty in Interlagos.

Verstappen suffered power unit problems during practice in Mexico City last weekend, prompting the change heading into the final four events of the season.

What was unclear, however, was the precise scale of the penalty.

Featured Videos

That has now been revealed as a five-place grid drop after a new internal combustion engine was introduced into his pool.

“The penalty is imposed in accordance with Article 42.3 d). The use of each additional element in this case carries a 5 grid place penalty (ref Article 28.3),” the stewards noted in confirming the grid drop.

Verstappen was fourth fastest in Sprint Qualifying and will retain that position for the start of Saturday morning’s (local time) encounter.

The penalty will be served in Sunday’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The grid drop comes in the midst of a championship battle with Lando Norris.

The McLaren driver sits 47 points in arrears of Verstappen heading into this weekend’s event.

There are a maximum of 120 points on offer in the remaining four grands prix (worth 25 points for the winner with a bonus point for fastest lap), which also includes two sprints (each worth a maximum of eight points).

Norris starts the Sprint from second, alongside team-mate Oscar Piastri.