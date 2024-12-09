Verstappen won his fourth world championship in 2024, sealing the title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

It was his fourth title on the bounce but came in a far less dominant circumstances than his 2023 crown.

Having scored an incredible 575 points in F1 2023, he amassed 437 in 2024.

Featured Videos

With the price of an F1 Super Licence directly connected to the number of points a driver scores the previous year, that has resulted in a healthy saving for the Dutchman.

For 2025, Verstappen will pay just over $1 million for his license, down from the $1.3 million he paid at the end of 2023.

As the championship winner, his licence remains the most expensive on the grid.

Having been Verstappen’s nearest challenger in the title fight, Lando Norris’ license is predictably next most expensive, coming in at $876,000.

That’s a steep increase on his 2024 costs, which were $470,000.

Oscar Piastri too has seen his licence costs surge, with a figure of more than $680,000 versus $228,000 last year.

A baseline Super Licence fee of $11,453 exists for all drivers, on top of which is a per-point sum based on the previous year’s championship.

While not publicly available, Speedcafe believes that figure is $2313 for 2025.

It means while Verstappen will pay around $1 million for his licence, the likes of Jack Doohan, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Kimi Antonelli will spend just $11,453.

Across the 20 drivers set to start the 2025 F1 season, the FIA will bring in around $6.3 million in fees through licensing.