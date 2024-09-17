Ingram was due to head to this year’s event with her father Graeme, brother Mark and 13 year-old son, Oliver, but now has had to rearrange her plans.

Ingram is the first Victorian to win the Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle and will be taking Oliver as her VIP guest and living it up at a Bathurst Motel while her father and brother camp on top of Mt Panorama.

In fact, all three UMP prizes went to Victorians with Portland’s Wayne Boyd picking second prize of two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at any 2025 Supercars event and Bundalong’s Gavin Wiliams winning the third prize of two general admission tickets to a 2025 Supercars event of choice. All winners will also receive a PIRTEK merchandise pack.

The annual prize is raffled and not auctioned in an effort to give everyone a chance of winning.

This year more than $A35,000 was directly raised for the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“Are you kidding me? You can’t be serious?,” said a shocked Ingram when she was contacted last night.

“This is just amazing. I had the raffle saved in my messages and decided to buy a couple of tickets because it was for such a great cause . You never think you are going to win.”

Ingram wins a host of “money can’t buy” experiences, but says she is looking forward to being on the grid for the pre-race Bathurst build-up the most.

Ironically, as everyone is being cleared from the grid, Ingram will be ushered to the side and handed a green flag to officially start the race.

“Oliver and I were at Sandown at the weekend and he asked me ‘how do we get to do a grid walk?’,” said Ingram.

“I told him that I would look into it, but it looks like we are all sorted now.

“This is amazing, I just can’t believe it.”

As well as being on the grid and waving the green flag, first prize also includes transport to and from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, four nights’ accommodation, three-day corporate passes in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage, a personal tour of the TV compounds with Crompton and a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

Additionally Kirsty and Oliver will receive an exclusive VIP “after hours” tour of the National Motor Racing Museum where they will have the choice of sitting in a Peter Brock or Allan Moffat Bathurst-winning car, a visit to race control with the Race Director, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek Merchandise pack.

There will also be a personally-escorted spectators’ tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter.

PIRTEK CEO Mark Devitt, confirmed this year’s Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize raffle was the most successful yet, raising in excess of $A35,000 for the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“Australian motorsport fans have rallied again to hit a record number for an amazing cause,” said Devitt.

“Kirsty and Oliver are in for one of the greatest experiences of their lives and the PIRTEK team cannot wait to host them and ensure they have a time they will never forget.

“As well as thanking all the fans who participated, we have to acknowledge all the stakeholders including Shell V-Power Racing Team, Motorsport Australia, Supercars TV, the National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

“We are now looking forward to launching our second Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport prize raffle in a few weeks time and to continuing the fund-raising success for St Vincent’s and the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit.”

Kirsty, an insurance broker, and Oliver will be hosted by a personal VIP concierge who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

The raffle has again been driven by Pirtek and made possible through the generous contributions of Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing Team, the National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

In the second annual Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize raffle will be launched in a few weeks time.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE – WHAT KIRSTY AND OLIVER WILL RECEIVE