Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders was the star of the show in the pre-event shakedown, topping the 29km long Prologue before Day 1.

Sanders was 12 seconds faster than Ross Branch on his Hero and KTM debutant Edgar Canet.

Toby Hederics was the next best Australian in 33rd while Andrew Houlihan was 88th.

“It was good to get the nerves out system here on the Prologue,” said Sanders.

“It was pretty clean, with a few mistakes, but that’s what happens when you push a lot and miss some corners.

“The dangers sneak up on you because you’re pushing the pace a little too much.

“Hopefully it’s good enough to be up the front of the group for the Rally GP and the bikes and hopefully it gives me a good chance to choose a good position for tomorrow.”

