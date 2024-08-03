In the Am session for Round 4 of Fanatec GT World challenge Australia powered by AWS, Ben Porter speared off at Turn 1, through the gravel trap and into the tyre barrier.

The accident brought about the end of the session and the team were assessing the cause as to whether the Aston Martin AMR Vantage GT3 can be repaired for either of the two one-hour races.

“We're not sure actually. We just got the car back,” said Volante Rosso's Josh Hunt.

“It looks like the front wheel has come off the front left, so we are going to look into the component failures on it.

“Naturally when that happens it's either a problem with putting the wheel on it, which we did our due diligence, and everything says that it was all done correctly. We have got video to prove so, so it's probably a wheel nut problem or something like that.

Hunt would not commit to whether the car will be repairable for Race 1 or the weekend.

“It's hard to know until you go and have a look. It's unfortunate, something like that happening, for fan safety and everything else. We that pretty seriously internally.

“Benny is all okay. He did everything he could in the car and kept it as safe as he could be.

“We don't have a huge amount of spares. The car arrived on Wednesday night last week, so it has been a fair push to get it here. But we'll certainly see what we can do, and we'll be back for Phillip Island.”

“The car has been great; we have just been creeping on it. There's a lot of well-developed teams, drivers, and cars out there and it's not that far off. We've also got two new drivers in the car.

“This is Alex's first jump into GTs and out of Radicals, and he's the youngest driver to drive a GT car here in Australia and he is doing a spectacular job in this too.”