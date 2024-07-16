The Wagga and District Kart Club has agreed to terms to re-align itself with the Karting Australia sanction after a lengthy process of discussion between the club and the peak body.

The movement is significant for the sport in Southern New South Wales and aligns Wagga with the nearby Albury-Wodonga and Goulburn Valley clubs (who operate as Victorian clubs), where many members regularly travel. It strengthens Karting Australia's position in the south of New South Wales and continues its process of unifying the sport and growing its national footprint.

The first event to be held back under the Karting Australia banner in Wagga Wagga will be August 17 with both the club and Karting Australia anticipating that a strong turnout will be welcomed from locals and surrounding areas alike.

In its statement, Karting Australia said the move by Wagga and District ‘signifies a unified commitment to enhancing the sport's growth and development. Karting Australia's collaborative efforts with its Member States and affiliated clubs ensure a robust and supportive environment for all members and participants.'

Members first voted on moving away from Karting NSW and back to Karting Australia in June, with a unanimous decision from members on the move.