Despite his immense wealth of experience, Lowndes recently tackled a brand new challenge – the Finke Desert Race.

In the latest episode of The Hard Card, Lowndes detailed the hardships and excitement of trying to get from Alice Springs to Finke and back.

He opens up on the good and the bad, the disappointment of not making the finish and the drive to return for another crack with the small but dedicated Chevrolet Racing squad.

Lowndes also discusses his hopes for the Supercheap Auto wildcard following Cooper Murray's sensational debut in Darwin recently.

For all that and more watch the full episode of The Hard Card above.

To make sure you don't miss an episode of The Hard Card, subscribe to the Authentic Collectables YouTube channel and hit the notification bell.

Or listen to the podcast version below via: