Will Power jumps back into competitive kart racing along side Chip Ganassi Racing rival, Kyffin Simpson in a Carlos Sainz CS55 chassis at a 200-lap race at New Castle Motorsports Park in Indiana to honour the life of American kart identity, Mark Harrison, who died in early September.

In something not unusual for Power, he will be racing against Team Penske teammate and fellow Indy 500 winner, Josef Newgarden.

Also in the field will be Australia’s Indy Pro Series winner and soon to be Indy NXT competitor, Lochie Hughes. The talented young Gold Coaster will line-up alongside fellow Indy ladder climbing aspirant, Jacob Abel.

All drivers will utilise the aircooled IAME KA100 100cc motor – after the event in its previous iteration – for many years, had favoured 125cc watercooled engines.

MARK HARRISON 200 LIVESTREAM LINK (Time and Link may change – linked to KartChaser YouTube):