There were no shortage of talking points for AVL and Will amid a busy period of racing both at home and abroad.

All the latest news from Supercars and F1 is covered off in detail.

The same goes for the latest model news, including a raft of new Supercars that are in the pipeline – such as the hugely popular SpongeBob SquarePants BJR Camaro.

There's viewer questions and the chance to win $500 worth of Authentic Collectables gift cards.

Watch the full episode of Role Models right now.

To make sure you don't miss an episode of Role Models, subscribe to the Authentic Collectables YouTube channel and hit the notification bell.

Or listen to the podcast version below or via: