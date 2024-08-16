Lau has joined WAU in a systems and data engineering role which kicks off this weekend in Tasmania.

He arrives at the team fresh from a short stint with BRT that came to an end after the Townsville 500.

Lau had joined BRT earlier this year as part of the simultaneous scaling back of Tickford (where he'd engineered Tom Randle) and expansion at BRT (where he took over the engineer role on James Courtney's car).

According to WAU CEO Bruce Stewart, Lau leading BRT coincided with his team wanting to add staff ahead of a busy end to the season.

“His availability was when we were looking for someone to come in and bolster our engineering team,” Stewart told Speedcafe.

“He's got a great relationship with [Chaz Mostert's engineer] Sam Scaffidi, they've worked closely together before at Tickford.

“He has certainly impressed [team principal] Carl [Faux] when chatting to him and talking about his theories and feelings when engineering the Gen3 car.

“So it was a no-brainer, to bring in someone with that experience. Hopefully he can add his own strengths to the team, we certainly expect so.

“It's a big end to the year, so I'm rapt he's on board. He's an intelligent guy.”

Lau will work on Ryan Wood's #2 entry this weekend, although that could change in the future as he settles into the at-track team.

“And back at the base there's no such, “i only focus on one car',” added Stewart.

“Everyone works together and collaborates and tries to do the best for WAU.”

As reported by Speedcafe yesterday, WAU and BRT are currently in a technical alliance.