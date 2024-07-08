The Allan Labor Government is celebrating the achievements of Victoria's nation-leading TAFE and training sector, with finalists announced for the 70th annual Victorian Training Awards 2024.

Minister for Skills and TAFE, Gayle Tierney announced 40 finalists for the Awards which will honour Victorian apprentices, students, teachers, trainers, employers, and training providers across 14 categories.

They also include three world-class finalists who have been nominated for the Apprentice of the Year award. Bonnie has been nominated along with Trey McAuley and Matthew Tyquin from the carpentry and meat industries respectively.

Bonnie is following her dream to work in motorsports as an apprentice at a leading Australian motor racing team. She is fabricating parts for Supercars and has been a #2 mechanic at race meetings but has stepped back from that role and works at the race team factory.

She recently completed her Certificate III in Engineering Fabrication Trade at Chisholm Institute, where she was often the only woman in her welding class.

Her dedication and passion for her craft have led her to excel in a male-dominated field.

“Chisholm have been really kind, they put through a few nominations for me this year and I assume this was the last one,” she said. “Our team is sponsored by Kanga Institute which is a key part in providing eager interns and apprentices for the team.”

Her love of motor sports started when she worked in the family's pub, and the blare of motor racing dominated the oversized TV screens on the wall.

She started her apprenticeship in Fabrication with Sterling Pumps, a well-known farming irrigation company. In the final year, she was offered the position of her dreams with leading motorsports team, WAU.

Bonnie relished the new environment as she had the chance to travel extensively with the motorsport team, and at the Supercheap Auto 1000 was part of the team that achieved a podium result.

She's an expert in TIG welding, has achieved flawless, precise results which set her apart from her peers. She has excelled in the motorsport industry and the field of boiler making and welding which has debunked all stereotypes.

Bonnie has also not let her hearing impairment be a barrier to her success. She has learned to read lips and is open about her hearing loss, asking that people stand in front of her when communicating so she can better participate in conversations.

Since 2014, the Labor Government has invested more than $4.6 billion into training, skills, and higher education to enable more Victorians to upskill into meaningful, well-paid careers.

“The Victorian Training Awards celebrate Victoria's world-class apprentices, students, teachers, trainers, TAFEs and employers,” said Minister Tierney.

“We are investing in Victoria's TAFE and training sector to ensure it continues to deliver nation-leading, relevant, inclusive training where students excel and get the best start in their careers.”

The 2024 winners will be announced at the Victorian Training Awards gala ceremony on Friday, August 30, with many winners set to go on to represent Victoria at the Australian Training Awards in December.

“When I heard about the nomination, I was really excited. On the night I will be really nervous as I always am.”