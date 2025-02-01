After a brief hiatus, the Blue Oval will return to the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2027. However, it’ll not be in one of the lower classes – instead, the brand will tackle Hypercar.

It means Ford will have a chance to fight for an outright win at Circuit de la Sarthe. The last time the marque won at Le Mans was in 1969, the last of its four straight wins with the GT40.

Ford will make a triumphant return in 2027 with a full LMDh program.

Featured Videos

As yet, a chassis supplier has not been confirmed, nor the team or drivers.

The LMDh entry will keep the door open for Ford to compete in the IMSA SportsCar Championship too, meaning a chance to race in the 24 Hours of Daytona and Sebring 12 Hours.

“We are entering a new era for performance and racing at Ford,” said Bill Ford, Ford Motor Company executive chair.

“You can see it from what we’re doing on-road and off-road. When we race, we race to win. And there is no track or race that means more to our history than Le Mans.

“It is where we took on Ferrari and won in the 1960s. It is where we returned 50 years later and shocked the world and beat Ferrari again.

“I am thrilled that we’re going back to Le Mans and competing at the highest level of endurance racing. We are ready to once again challenge the world, and ‘go like hell’.”

Ford most recently competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2016 to 2019 with its GTLM-spec Ford GT.

The car won on its return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, taking victory 50 years on from the famous one-two finish in 1966.

“Ford has been synonymous with success both on and off-track for decades, and we are delighted that the company has chosen the FIA World Endurance Championship for its latest challenge,” said Frederic Lequien, FIA World Endurance Championship CEO.

“To have at least ten major automotive brands committed to the series’ top-tier in 2027 is testament to the championship’s stellar momentum and growth.”

Pierre Fillon, Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) president added: “It is wonderful news to welcome Ford back to the top level of the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time in almost 60 years.

“It is a brand that has always had a close affinity with this very special race, and history shows that Ford does not compete to finish second. The renewal of its famous rivalry with Ferrari is truly an exciting prospect.”

The addition of Ford to the FIA World Endurance Championship will see them join a host of manufacturers.

Currently competing are Toyota, Peugeot, Ferrari, and Aston Martin under the LMh rules while LMDh competitors include BMW, Cadillac, Porsche, and Alpine.

Lamborghini and Acura compete exclusively in the IMSA SportsCar Championship. Genesis will build a car to LMDh regulations to compete in WEC.