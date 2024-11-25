The exit was all but confirmed via the publication of the provisional 2025 entry list.

Lamborghini entered a single SC63 run by Iron Lynx and struggled to match their more experienced rivals.

However, it’s not the team’s performance that has prompted the marque to pull the plug. Rather, a mandate has made them reconsider their participation.

For 2025, organisers enforced a new rule requiring all Hypercar manufacturers to enter two cars.

When it announced its prototype program, Lamborghini committed to the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship with one car in each series.

As it stands, Lamborghini’s program will be reduced to one car in IMSA.

“Competing at the highest level is an honour for Lamborghini Squadra Corse and remains an ambition for the years to come,” a Lamborghini statement read.

“The change in the FIA WEC sporting regulations which now also mandates brands to field two cars in the Hypercar class from 2025 also changes the terms on which Lamborghini entered the championship this year and is no longer aligned with the company’s strategy.

“Lamborghini has therefore evaluated its options and elected to sit out the 2025 FIA WEC while remaining committed to the SC63 development by continuing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the United States.”

As a result of Lamborghini’s exit, Iron Lynx has switched from the Huracan to a two-car Mercedes-AMG program while the Iron Dames have moved back into a Porsche 911 GT3 R.

The timing is interesting given Lamborghini is in the throes of developing its new GT3-spec Temerario, which is set to debut in 2026 and would be eligible for WEC.

“The pause in the FIA WEC programme also allows Lamborghini Squadra Corse to focus efforts on the development of the new Temerario GT3 throughout the year, with the former set to be formally unveiled after completing outdoor testing during 2025,” the statement continued.

“Lamborghini Squadra Corse would like to express its thanks to both the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and the FIA for the opportunity to compete in the golden age for sportscar racing and for their support throughout the 2024 season.”

Lamborghini scored just one top 10 finish in 2024, which came in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The car driven by Daniil Kvyat, Mirko Bortolotti, and Edoardo Mortara suffered two DNFs to finish the season.