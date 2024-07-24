From next season, cars will weight 800kg, without fuel, an increase designed to accommodate for the increased minimum weight of drivers.

The current nominal minimum weight for a driver is 80kg, but will rise to 82kg next season.

A driver minimum weight was introduced in 2019 so taller drivers are not penalised versus their smaller counterparts.

Next year's increase is an extension of that, in the interests of “driver well-being” according to the FIA.

Drivers under the minimum weight have ballast placed in a defined location in their cars to mitigate any potential sporting advantage.

For 2026, the minimum weight of cars, including driver but without fuel, will reduce to 768kg.

Also discussed by the F1 Commission was the potential for changes to the championship points structure.

It had been suggested it be expanded from the current top 10 finishers.

Those in favour argued there is little incentive for those outside of the exiting points-paying positions to battle on track, with added points adding interest further down the field.

Those against cite that the regulations are such that, even if not rewarded with a point, the finishing positions already have an impact on the championship, and expanding the points-paying places only to cheapens their value.

For the moment, the latter won out with unanimous support.

“It was unanimously agreed that there would be no changes to the distribution of Championship points (as described in Articles 6.4 and 6.5 of the Sporting Regulations) following a recent proposal to consider expanding the point allocation beyond 10th place in a Grand Prix,” the FIA statement declared.

Regulations surrounding the 2026 season were also discussed, with agreement for nine days of pre-season testing, spread across three tests.

Finer details of the rules themselves remain under discussion.

“The overall strategic objectives of the 2026 Regulations were reiterated setting out that the overriding aim is to achieve fast and closer racing that will continue to engage and excite fans,” the FIA statement said.

“An update was provided on the timeline of the 2026 Regulations covering Technical, Sporting, Financial and Environmental matters and that the ongoing collaboration led by the FIA with all the teams was on track to meet the objectives and moving in the right direction for the finalisation of the regulations.

“Following further discussions during upcoming Technical and Sporting Advisory committees, an update on the 2026 Regulations relating to sporting and technical regulations will be presented at the World Motor Sport Council on October 17.

“An extraordinary F1 Commission meeting will take place on October 2 to discuss 2026 matters.”