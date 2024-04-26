A meeting of the key F1 body on Thursday discussed a proposal to increase the number of points-scoring positions from 10 to 12.

It's argued that, without points, there is little incentive for those down the order to engage in battle on track.

With the front of the field seemingly locked away, accounting for the top eight or ten positions in usual circumstances, the smaller teams have precious little opportunity to score meaningful points.

It typically leaves six teams battling for potentially three points – two for ninth and one for 10th – at best.

The proposal was to increase that spread to 12th, with a minor adjustment to the lower end of the existing points structure to accommodate it.

The F1 Commission did not decide on a change but will revisit it at a future meeting.

“It was agreed that further analysis of proposed changes was required with a view to a proposal to be presented to the F1 Commission meeting in July,” a statement from the FIA on the outcome of the F1 Commission meeting confirmed.

Also discussed was the location of pre-season testing ahead of the 2025 season.

Next year's championship will begin in Australia before heading to China and Japan and then into the Middle East to avoid the holy month of Ramadan.

Recently, with the season starting in Bahrain, it has made logistical sense for the venue to host three days of pre-season running the week prior.

Arguments have been made for returning to Barcelona in 2025, given there is little advantage in hosting it in Bahrain.

Running in Spain is less expensive for teams, logistically simpler, and closer to their factories. However, the weather is also far colder and less conducive to testing versus Bahrain.

That conversation has taken place within the Sporting Advisory Committee, with Formula One Management poised to submit a proposal on the location and dates for testing to the Formula 1 Commission.

The other key item discussed was the introduction of rear-facing cameras, which will appear at the Spanish Grand Prix.