The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

June 7-10

LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROFEO ASIA

The International one-make series is racing as part of the South Australian Motor Racing Championships at the Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend on the International 4.95km circuit. The Bend is one of only 18 circuits worldwide to have hosted the series in Super Trofeo Asia's nine seasons to date.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo

First Focus Radical Cup Australia Round 3

Giti Australian Formula Open Round 4

Australian Prototypes Series Round 2

Circuit Excel Trophy

Circuit Excel Masters

Porsche 944 Challenge Australia

SYDNEY CLASSIC

The 2024 Historic Sports & Racing Car Association historic race meeting is set for this King's Birthday long weekend, when it will bring one of the biggest collections of historic race and sports cars that Sydney Motorsport Park has seen in nearly five years out to the circuit.

Groups C & A Heritage Touring Cars and Invited

Groups L, M, O, P & Formula Fords

HQ Holdens

Group N Historic Touring Cars

Groups Q & R Sports & Racing

Group S Production Sports Cars

Formula Vees

Supersprint

Regularity

KING OF THE DESERT

The Tatts Finke Desert Race is Round 2 of the Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship. It is a two-day race for bikes, cars and buggies through desert country from Alice Springs to the small community of Finke. The race is held each year on the King's Birthday long weekend in June. “Finke” as it is commonly known, is one of the biggest annual sporting events in the Northern Territory and has the reputation of being one of the most difficult offroad courses in one of the most remote places in the world.

CAMEL'S CAPERS HAEUSLER'S NANDALY 300

This AASA sanctioned event is a Multi Club Long Course, the second round of the Victorian Off Road Championship and run by the Sea Lake Off Road Club. It will take place at Pier Millan over five laps of the 60km course.

BEGA VALLEY RALLY

The Sapphire Coast Sporting Car Club run event is the second round of the NSW Rally Championship, fourth round of the East Coast Classic Rally Series and second round of the ACT Regional Rally Series. The Bega Valley Rally is the second oldest rally in Australia and this year will be the 51st edition. It is held over two days and 230 competitive kilometres, across 14 stages which includes three at night.

NSW HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP

Grafton Sporting Car Club will be hosting Round 5 of the Motorsport Australia NSW Hillclimb Championship at the Mountain View Motorsport Complex on the 968m course.

AUSTRALIAN MINI NATIONALS

The township of Hay in NSW, halfway between Sydney and Adelaide hosts to the event each year on the June long weekend. Individuals and families bring their vehicles from all over Australia to attend and fill the town with hundreds of Minis. The event consists of a welcome party, a parade down the main street a spectacular show and shine. There is the side by side Hay Heros under stadium lights on Saturday night and the Motorkhana on Sunday.