The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country.

June 14-16

BETR DARWIN TRIPLE CROWN

In the new-for-2024 Darwin format, if a Supercar driver is to win the coveted and elusive Triple Crown, they must be fastest on track across all three days of the Hidden Valley event..

Supercar Championship Races 11 & 12

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Round 3

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes Round 2

Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters Round 3

Combined Sedans

QUEENSLAND CIRCUIT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third round of the state championships is at Morgan Park and will include a round of the National Formula Ford Series.

National Formula Fords Round 4

Formula Fords, Sports & Racing Cars

Formula Vees

Production Sports Cars

Improved Production, Sports Sedans & Invited

HQ Holdens & Geminis

Series X3 Circuit Excels

MOTOR RACING AUSTRALIA SERIES

The third round at Sydney Motorsport Park in a one-day Sunday race meeting with the usual MRA categories.

Super TT

Pulsars

Excels

MX5 Cup

Alfa Romeo / E36

WEST AUSTRALIA SPORTING CAR CLUB RACING

Round 3 is a one-day Saturday meeting at carco.com.au Raceway.

Formula Vees

Free Formula

FSR

Saloon Cars

HQ Holdens

Formula Fords

RAY PANK WINTER CUP HILLCLIMB

The second round of the series at Collingrove in the Barossa Valley awards Sporting Car Club of South Australia members but is open to all with a Motorsport Australia Speed licence.

SPRINTS & SHORT CIRCUIT

Round 2 is on at Carnell Raceway in Queensland with races sanctioned by Motorsport Australia.