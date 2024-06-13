The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
June 14-16
BETR DARWIN TRIPLE CROWN
In the new-for-2024 Darwin format, if a Supercar driver is to win the coveted and elusive Triple Crown, they must be fastest on track across all three days of the Hidden Valley event..
- Supercar Championship Races 11 & 12
- Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Round 3
- Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes Round 2
- Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters Round 3
- Combined Sedans
QUEENSLAND CIRCUIT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
The third round of the state championships is at Morgan Park and will include a round of the National Formula Ford Series.
- National Formula Fords Round 4
- Formula Fords, Sports & Racing Cars
- Formula Vees
- Production Sports Cars
- Improved Production, Sports Sedans & Invited
- HQ Holdens & Geminis
- Series X3 Circuit Excels
MOTOR RACING AUSTRALIA SERIES
The third round at Sydney Motorsport Park in a one-day Sunday race meeting with the usual MRA categories.
- Super TT
- Pulsars
- Excels
- MX5 Cup
- Alfa Romeo / E36
WEST AUSTRALIA SPORTING CAR CLUB RACING
Round 3 is a one-day Saturday meeting at carco.com.au Raceway.
- Formula Vees
- Free Formula
- FSR
- Saloon Cars
- HQ Holdens
- Formula Fords
RAY PANK WINTER CUP HILLCLIMB
The second round of the series at Collingrove in the Barossa Valley awards Sporting Car Club of South Australia members but is open to all with a Motorsport Australia Speed licence.
SPRINTS & SHORT CIRCUIT
Round 2 is on at Carnell Raceway in Queensland with races sanctioned by Motorsport Australia.