The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

July 5-7

NTI TOWNSVILLE 500

For the 18th time since 2009, the Supercars Championship will race on the Reid Park Street Circuit.

Repco Supercars Races 13 & 14

Dunlop Super 2 / Super 3 Round 3

Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup Round 1

Michelin Porsche Sprint Challenge Round 3

Battery World Aussie Racing Car Super Series Round 4

HRCC & SHANNON'S MOTORSPORT FESTIVAL

Besides the qualifying and racing, this Winter Historic meeting at Queensland promoted by the Historic Racing Car Club will feature 60 Years of Ford Celebration.

Group N Historic Touring Cars

Group S Production Sports Cars

Group U Sports Sedans & Invited

Formula Fords

Formula Vees

Sports & Racing Groups O, P, Q & R

Inter Club Challenge Sprints

Parade Laps

Special Demo Laps

ARB TYREPOWER GRIFFITH THE GAP 440

This second round of the ARB Australian Off Road Championship at Hillston in NSW, run by Griffith Off Road Club and is headlined by the contest between two-time ARB champion Brent Martin and ARB Big Desert 480 victor Beau Robinson. The event kicks off Saturday with 44 entries.

SCOTTS HYDRAULIC SERVICES KEMPSEY 300

The third round of the Motorsport Australia NSW Off Road Championship – sponsored by Hunter Rivmasta takes place at Wittitrin and hosted by the Kempsey Macleay Off Road Club. It is also the first round of King of Kempsey.

CHALLENGE TROPHY HILLCLIMB

The third of four rounds of this club event will be held on the 685m Collingrove course, put on by the Sporting Car Club of South Australia.

PATOS 7 HOUR ENDURO

The seven-hour Long Course Teams or Iron Man event is run by the North Queensland Offroad Racing Association at the Millchester Motor Sports Facility in Broughton. Competitors will take on a special 18km course for seven consecutive hours in teams of two cars.

GRIMWADE STAGES

This is the third round of the Motorsport Australia Dunlop Tyres WA Rally Championship around Donnybrook and Grimwade Plantation.

STATE SPEED EVENT SERIES

The Motorsport Australia grassroots series event is at the Collie Motorplex in West Australia on the 1.6km short circuit.