The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
July 19-21
PANASONIC AIR CONDITIONING SYDNEY SUPERNIGHT
Australia's premier motor racing series returns to New South Wales for seventh round, this time at Sydney Motorsport Park and with sessions under lights. The round also boasts an attractive support program.
- Repco Supercars Races 15 & 16
- Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Round 4
- V8 SuperUtes Round 3
- Toyota GAZOO GR Cup Round 2
- Precision International Sports Sedans Round 3
- Touring Car Masters Round 4
WASCC RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
The fourth round of the West Australian Sporting Car Club Racing Championships is over two days at cargo.com.au Raceway with (the first) four categories going through their paces on Saturday and the rest on Sunday.
- Excel Cup
- Formula Fords
- FSR
- Time Challenge
- HQ Holdens
- Formula Vees
- Production Cars
- Improved Production
- Street Cars
- Sports Cars
- Sports Sedans
- Historic Touring Cars
IMPROVED PRODUCTION NATIONALS
The annual meeting is virtually the Improved Production category championship. Each year it moves from one state and circuit to another. There will be separate titles for over and under 2.0 litre cars and there will also be a 50min enduro for HQs where they will compete for the Crocodile Cup.
- Improved Production
- HQ Holdens
- Commodore Cup
- Circuit Excels
NSW HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP
The sixth round in the hunt for the state title is at Oakburn Park, a 1370m track at Tamworth on the Northern NSW Tablelands.
RAY PANK WINTERCUP HILLCLIMB
Entry is open to all but only Sporting Car Club of South Australia are eligible for awards at this Collingrove Hillclimb event on the 750m track located in the scenic Barossa Valley.