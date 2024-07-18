The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

July 19-21

PANASONIC AIR CONDITIONING SYDNEY SUPERNIGHT

Australia's premier motor racing series returns to New South Wales for seventh round, this time at Sydney Motorsport Park and with sessions under lights. The round also boasts an attractive support program.

Repco Supercars Races 15 & 16

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Round 4

V8 SuperUtes Round 3

Toyota GAZOO GR Cup Round 2

Precision International Sports Sedans Round 3

Touring Car Masters Round 4

WASCC RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth round of the West Australian Sporting Car Club Racing Championships is over two days at cargo.com.au Raceway with (the first) four categories going through their paces on Saturday and the rest on Sunday.

Excel Cup

Formula Fords

FSR

Time Challenge

HQ Holdens

Formula Vees

Production Cars

Improved Production

Street Cars

Sports Cars

Sports Sedans

Historic Touring Cars

IMPROVED PRODUCTION NATIONALS

The annual meeting is virtually the Improved Production category championship. Each year it moves from one state and circuit to another. There will be separate titles for over and under 2.0 litre cars and there will also be a 50min enduro for HQs where they will compete for the Crocodile Cup.

Improved Production

HQ Holdens

Commodore Cup

Circuit Excels

NSW HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP

The sixth round in the hunt for the state title is at Oakburn Park, a 1370m track at Tamworth on the Northern NSW Tablelands.

RAY PANK WINTERCUP HILLCLIMB

Entry is open to all but only Sporting Car Club of South Australia are eligible for awards at this Collingrove Hillclimb event on the 750m track located in the scenic Barossa Valley.