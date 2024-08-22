The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

August 23-25

GT FESTIVAL

This is the inaugural SRO run at Phillip Island for GT3 and GT4 which will have two one-hour races each over Saturday and Sunday.

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Rounds 5 & 9

Monochrome GT4 Australia Rounds 7 & 8

Australian Production Cars (non-championship)

VICTORIAN STATE RACE SERIES

The fourth round of the Motorsport Australia state championships at Sandown Raceway has three national category series on the two-day program.

Precision International Sports Sedan Series Rounds 4

Australian Formula Ford Series Round 6

TGRA Scholarship Series Round 5

Improved Production

Excels

Saloon Cars

Formula Vees

Porsche 944s

BMW E30s

Vic V8s

QLD RACEWAY DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Several of Queensland Raceway's layouts will be in use this weekend .

Production Sports Cars

Qld Production Cars

Track Attack Excels

Qld Touring Cars

Replica Tourers

Utes / Hot Hatches

Superkarts

Australian Trans Am

IMBIL RALLY

Run by the Brisbane Sporting Car Club, the MA sanctioned event will be run over two heats and eight stages on some roads in the Amamoor and Imbil Forest areas for 113 competitive kilometres. Headquarters and Service Park is at the Stirling Crossing Equestrian Complex.

Queensland Rally Championship Round 4

Clubman Rally Series

HORIZON APARTMENTS NAROOMA FOREST RALLY

The MA event is organised by the Brindabella Motor Sport Club and will be run out of the NATA Oval Service Park, over two heats and nine stages and 157 competition kilometres.

NSW Rally Championship Round 4

East Coast Classic Rally Series Round 6

Clubman Rally Series Round 5

Hyundai/Kia Rally Series Round 5

Teckworkz Automotive ACT Regional Rally Series

SHANNONS CLASSIC CAR DAY

Said to be the biggest gathering of classic cars in the Southern Hemisphere, it will be on Sunday at Sydney Motorsport Park. Over 1800 Veteran and Classic vehicles from over 150 clubs on display and on parade, and it includes cars, motorbikes, scooters and military vehicles, police vehicles, ambulances and fire engines.