The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

September 27-29

MOTORSPORT AUSTRALIA NSW MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Currently scheduled as the final round in Sydney, there is a multitude of categories competing over two days with free entry to all spectators.

RX8 Cup

Supersports

Excels

HQ Holdens

Production Touring

Formula Fords

Production Sports

Sports Sedans

MARC Cars

Superkarts

VICTORIAN MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth round which is at Calder Park Raceway, will feature the Australian Drivers Championship along with NASCARs and AUSCARs which is where their life in Australia began.

Hyper Racers

0lt Sports Sedans

Victorian Super TT

APRA Pulsars

Stock Cars Australia

Vic Sports Cars

QRDC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Featured at Round 4 will be the Track Attack Excels for their Nankang 300. There will be a pair of 150km two driver races plus a sprint for the two.

Excels

Superkarts

Production Sports Cars

Australian Trans Am

WAGGA CAR WRECKERS ROSEWOOD RALLY

The second round of the AMSAG Southern Cross Rally Series is hosted by the Wagga Car Club. This year the rally will have 160 kms of competitive stages, in all daylight. There will be five separate stages, four of which will be run twice, and two services. The event will run out of the Rosewood Sports Club and will use some of the roads in PF Olsen and Southern Cross Forests.

STATE HILLCLIMB SERIES

Round 5 of the series will be the penultimate round, held on the Mt Cotton 0.946km eight-turn hillclimb course, and run by the MG Car Club of Queensland.

BACKWARDS BASKY HILLCLIMB #8

The annual event is held at Baskerville Raceway and hosted by the 500 Car Club of Tasmania.