The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.
September 27-29
MOTORSPORT AUSTRALIA NSW MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Currently scheduled as the final round in Sydney, there is a multitude of categories competing over two days with free entry to all spectators.
- RX8 Cup
- Supersports
- Excels
- HQ Holdens
- Production Touring
- Formula Fords
- Production Sports
- Sports Sedans
- MARC Cars
- Superkarts
VICTORIAN MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
The fourth round which is at Calder Park Raceway, will feature the Australian Drivers Championship along with NASCARs and AUSCARs which is where their life in Australia began.
- Hyper Racers
- 0lt Sports Sedans
- Victorian Super TT
- APRA Pulsars
- Stock Cars Australia
- Vic Sports Cars
QRDC CHAMPIONSHIPS
Featured at Round 4 will be the Track Attack Excels for their Nankang 300. There will be a pair of 150km two driver races plus a sprint for the two.
- Excels
- Superkarts
- Production Sports Cars
- Australian Trans Am
WAGGA CAR WRECKERS ROSEWOOD RALLY
The second round of the AMSAG Southern Cross Rally Series is hosted by the Wagga Car Club. This year the rally will have 160 kms of competitive stages, in all daylight. There will be five separate stages, four of which will be run twice, and two services. The event will run out of the Rosewood Sports Club and will use some of the roads in PF Olsen and Southern Cross Forests.
STATE HILLCLIMB SERIES
Round 5 of the series will be the penultimate round, held on the Mt Cotton 0.946km eight-turn hillclimb course, and run by the MG Car Club of Queensland.
BACKWARDS BASKY HILLCLIMB #8
The annual event is held at Baskerville Raceway and hosted by the 500 Car Club of Tasmania.