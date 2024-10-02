The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.
October 4-6
HI-TEC OILS SUPER SERIES
Round 5 of the AASA-sanctioned national series returns to its spiritual home at Winton Motor Raceway. The event will feature free Friday practice, plus weekend fun with kid’s activities, food and bar. Along with racing on Saturday and Sunday, there will be a wet pan, drift demos and passenger rides.
- TA2 Muscle Cars
- Formula RX8s
- Legend Cars Australia
- Australian Excels
- Victorian Superkarts
- Australian Super TT
VICTORIAN STATE RACE SERIES
The fifth round of the state Motorsport Championships at Phillip Island will feature the final round of the Australian Formula Ford Series and Round 3 of the Australian Prototype Series.
- Formula Fords
- Prototypes
- Vic V8s
- Sports Sedans
- Excels
- MG & Invited British
- Porsche 944s
- Saloon Cars
- Historic Touring Cars
MI-BIKE MOTORCYCLE INSURANCE AUSTRALIAN SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP
The rebranded One Raceway will have its first national championship meeting since its rebuild from when Wakefield Park was shutdown. Major upgrades to the 2.2km circuit, includes new and improved turns, a complete resurface, rider safety upgrades and 10m high noise walls constructed at the northern and southern ends of the circuit – a bonus for spectators. A significant new feature will be the circuit’s ability to race in either direction for both motorcycles and cars.
- Pirelli Superbikes
- Race & Road Supersport 300
- Michelin Supersport
- ShopYamaha R3 Cup
- bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
TYRES & MORE HEMMANT WORKING DOG RALLY
Promoted by the Gold Coast Tweed Motorsporting Club, this is a multi-day special stage rally for championship rounds from two states. The Rally HQ is at the Bonalbo Showground on Weedenbong Road, Bonalbo NSW. It will be over three heats and three stages, and will cover 120.18 competitive kilometres.
- KickAss Products Motorsport Australia Qld Rally Championship
- Motorsport Australia NSW Rally Championship
- KickAss Products Motorsport Australia Qld 2WD Rally Championship
- Motorsport Australia East Coast Classic Rally
- Acworth Recruitment Motorsport Australia Qld Clubman Rally Series
SHANNONS PERTH INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF SPEED
The second instalment of the festival is two days of activities at carco.com.au Raceway including international drifting superstar Mad Mike Whiddett. Out on track will be Supercars driver Tim Slade in the Xtreme GTR in the Time Attack Sprints. In the display areas there will be cars from various racing categories including HQ Holdens, Formula Vees, Formula Fords, Sports Sedans, Saloon Cars and Improved Production. Also on track with by the Toyo Tyres Hillclimb championship.
BAROSSA VINTAGE HILLCLIMB
This is both a two and four wheel activity, put on by the Sporting Car Club of SA and Collingrove, with a great number of historic bikes competing at this year’s event..
TIME ATTACK TASMANIA
The Hobart Sporting Car Club’s annual full circuit speed event for cars of unlimited value.