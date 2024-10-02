The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

October 4-6

HI-TEC OILS SUPER SERIES

Round 5 of the AASA-sanctioned national series returns to its spiritual home at Winton Motor Raceway. The event will feature free Friday practice, plus weekend fun with kid’s activities, food and bar. Along with racing on Saturday and Sunday, there will be a wet pan, drift demos and passenger rides.

TA2 Muscle Cars

Formula RX8s

Legend Cars Australia

Australian Excels

Victorian Superkarts

Australian Super TT

VICTORIAN STATE RACE SERIES

The fifth round of the state Motorsport Championships at Phillip Island will feature the final round of the Australian Formula Ford Series and Round 3 of the Australian Prototype Series.

Formula Fords

Prototypes

Vic V8s

Sports Sedans

Excels

MG & Invited British

Porsche 944s

Saloon Cars

Historic Touring Cars

MI-BIKE MOTORCYCLE INSURANCE AUSTRALIAN SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP

The rebranded One Raceway will have its first national championship meeting since its rebuild from when Wakefield Park was shutdown. Major upgrades to the 2.2km circuit, includes new and improved turns, a complete resurface, rider safety upgrades and 10m high noise walls constructed at the northern and southern ends of the circuit – a bonus for spectators. A significant new feature will be the circuit’s ability to race in either direction for both motorcycles and cars.

Pirelli Superbikes

Race & Road Supersport 300

Michelin Supersport

ShopYamaha R3 Cup

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

TYRES & MORE HEMMANT WORKING DOG RALLY

Promoted by the Gold Coast Tweed Motorsporting Club, this is a multi-day special stage rally for championship rounds from two states. The Rally HQ is at the Bonalbo Showground on Weedenbong Road, Bonalbo NSW. It will be over three heats and three stages, and will cover 120.18 competitive kilometres.

KickAss Products Motorsport Australia Qld Rally Championship

Motorsport Australia NSW Rally Championship

KickAss Products Motorsport Australia Qld 2WD Rally Championship

Motorsport Australia East Coast Classic Rally

Acworth Recruitment Motorsport Australia Qld Clubman Rally Series

SHANNONS PERTH INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF SPEED

The second instalment of the festival is two days of activities at carco.com.au Raceway including international drifting superstar Mad Mike Whiddett. Out on track will be Supercars driver Tim Slade in the Xtreme GTR in the Time Attack Sprints. In the display areas there will be cars from various racing categories including HQ Holdens, Formula Vees, Formula Fords, Sports Sedans, Saloon Cars and Improved Production. Also on track with by the Toyo Tyres Hillclimb championship.

BAROSSA VINTAGE HILLCLIMB

This is both a two and four wheel activity, put on by the Sporting Car Club of SA and Collingrove, with a great number of historic bikes competing at this year’s event..

TIME ATTACK TASMANIA

The Hobart Sporting Car Club’s annual full circuit speed event for cars of unlimited value.