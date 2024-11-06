The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.
November 8-10
BATHURST INTERNATIONAL
The last ever Shannons SpeedSeries and Bathurst International events. Most of the seven categories that will take on Mt Panorama will have their titles decided this weekend.
- Trico Trans Am Round 6
- Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Round 7
- Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Round 5
- Monochrome GT4 Australia Round 6
- First Focus Radical Cup Australia Round 5
- Meguiar’s Production Cars Round 5
- Precision International Sports Sedans Round 5
EQUITY-ONE 32ND HISTORIC SANDOWN
This popular annual event at Sandown International Raceway is promoted by the Victorian Historic Racing Register.
- Group N Historic Touring
- Groups P & Q Racing
- Groups Q & R Sports & Invited
- Formula 5000
- Groups S Production Sports
- MGs & Invited British Sports
- Groups M & O Sports & Racing
- Group C & A Tribute & Regularity
- Formula Fords
- HQ Holdens
QUEENSLAND CIRCUIT RACING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
The highlights of the fifth round at Morgan Park will be the annual Kent-engined Formula Ford Nationals, along with the final round for the RX8 Cup.
- Hyundai Excels
- Formula Vees
- HQ Holdens
- Geminis
- Formula Fords
- Improved Production
- RX8 Cup
- Sports Sedans
MI-BIKE MOTORCYCLE INSURANCE AUSTRALIAN SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP
All six ASBK Championship classes at The Bend Motorsport Park will go down to the wire at this the seventh and final round.
- Pirelli Superbike
- Michelin Supersport
- Race and Road Supersport 300
- ShopYamaha R3 Cup
- bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
- Nolan Superbike Masters
- Sports Sedans
SHANNONS ADELAIDE RALLY
The three-day tarmac rally is considered the world’s largest event of its kind. It takes place in the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu Peninsula, with a base in the city’s Park Lands. There are several touring and competitive categories, including the Challenge 130 category with over 400 entries in total.
TRIDENT TYRE CENTRE LEGEND OF THE LAKES HILLCLIMB
The 19th running of the event at Mount Gambier is hosted in the Stunning Valley Lakes Precinct. Set in the beautiful crater lakes area, 1.4km course attracts some of the best drivers in the country. The capacity entry was filled in nine minutes.
SPRINTS AND SHORT CIRCUIT RACES
The fourth round, run by the Short Circuit Motor Sport Association will take place at Carnell Raceway, Stanthorpe.