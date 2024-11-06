The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

November 8-10

BATHURST INTERNATIONAL

The last ever Shannons SpeedSeries and Bathurst International events. Most of the seven categories that will take on Mt Panorama will have their titles decided this weekend.

Trico Trans Am Round 6

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Round 7

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Round 5

Monochrome GT4 Australia Round 6

First Focus Radical Cup Australia Round 5

Meguiar’s Production Cars Round 5

Precision International Sports Sedans Round 5

EQUITY-ONE 32ND HISTORIC SANDOWN

This popular annual event at Sandown International Raceway is promoted by the Victorian Historic Racing Register.

Group N Historic Touring

Groups P & Q Racing

Groups Q & R Sports & Invited

Formula 5000

Groups S Production Sports

MGs & Invited British Sports

Groups M & O Sports & Racing

Group C & A Tribute & Regularity

Formula Fords

HQ Holdens

QUEENSLAND CIRCUIT RACING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

The highlights of the fifth round at Morgan Park will be the annual Kent-engined Formula Ford Nationals, along with the final round for the RX8 Cup.

Hyundai Excels

Formula Vees

HQ Holdens

Geminis

Formula Fords

Improved Production

RX8 Cup

Sports Sedans

MI-BIKE MOTORCYCLE INSURANCE AUSTRALIAN SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP

All six ASBK Championship classes at The Bend Motorsport Park will go down to the wire at this the seventh and final round.

Pirelli Superbike

Michelin Supersport

Race and Road Supersport 300

ShopYamaha R3 Cup

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

Nolan Superbike Masters

Sports Sedans

SHANNONS ADELAIDE RALLY

The three-day tarmac rally is considered the world’s largest event of its kind. It takes place in the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu Peninsula, with a base in the city’s Park Lands. There are several touring and competitive categories, including the Challenge 130 category with over 400 entries in total.

TRIDENT TYRE CENTRE LEGEND OF THE LAKES HILLCLIMB

The 19th running of the event at Mount Gambier is hosted in the Stunning Valley Lakes Precinct. Set in the beautiful crater lakes area, 1.4km course attracts some of the best drivers in the country. The capacity entry was filled in nine minutes.

SPRINTS AND SHORT CIRCUIT RACES

The fourth round, run by the Short Circuit Motor Sport Association will take place at Carnell Raceway, Stanthorpe.