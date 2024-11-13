The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

November 14-17

ADELAIDE VAILO 500

The Supercars’ season draws to a close at one of the major events on its program. The South Australian state capital hosts a party atmosphere in the Parklands which includes Stadium Super Trucks, Speedway, Motocross and concerts.

Featured Videos

Repco Supercar Championship Round 12

Dunlop Super 2/Super 3 Round 6

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Round 8

Trico Trans Am Series Round 7

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes Round 6

QUEENSLAND HILLCLIMB SERIES

This is the end of season sixth and final round, hosted by MG Car Club of Queensland at the home of the state’s hillclimb venues, Mt Cotton.

HISTORIC & CLASSIC HILLCLIMB

The 32nd Rob Roy event showcases vehicles young and old at the venue that, at the time of its construction, was one of only three bitumen surfaced purpose built hillclimbs in the world.