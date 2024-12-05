The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

December 6-8

FORMULA SAE-A

This is the annual competition where university students design, build and compete in their very own Formula-style open-wheeled racing car which are the next innovators, superstars and leaders of tomorrow’s mobility and transport technologies sector. Held at Calder Park Raceway again this year by the Society of Automotive Engineers – Australasia, it has been embraced by universities since its 2000 inception.

NSW MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Round 7 of the state championships was cancelled due to short notice and limited numbers. But Round 8 has made up for that and the state categories will get their first opportunity to race at One Raceway.

Formula Ford

Circuit Excels

Improved Production

Pulsar Racing

Sports Sedans

Superkarts

Supersports

Formula Race Cars

Production Sports

KEN LEIGH 4 HOUR/DAVID LOWE MEMORIAL

Winton has hosted the 4 Hour event for over 25 years under AASA, name in honour of Ken Leigh and split over two days. The event in its 31st year, traces its origins back to the inaugural HQ 3 Hour event at Calder Park in 1983. Similarly, the Excel Enduros will also be contested with two-driver races over the two days.

HQ Holdens

Excels

WILLUNGA HILLCLIMB

Run by the Ultimate Motorsport Events, this is the 11th running on South Australia’s 2.67km course, the longest and most technical hillclimb in the state. Over the past 10 years, only five people have won. New for this year is a top 10 shoot-out for the fastest cars at the end of the competition in a separate competition for its own prize while the times are not included in the main results.

HIGHCLERE HILLCLIMB

The North West Car Club will host the final round of the Black Tack Series. First used in 1975, the Highclere hillclimb is situated approximately 15 minutes south of Burnie in the North West of Tassie. The course is just over 1.0km long and is held on a closed public road.