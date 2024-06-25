The famous Ford team is potentially a big player in the driver market for next season given both of its current stars are thought to be on the market.

While DJR is famously coy on driver contracts, it's widely understood that Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison are up for renewal at the end of this year.

That is noteworthy due to a number of factors – led by the team's investment in development driver Kai Allen.

The reigning Super2 champion is well placed to add a second consecutive second-tier crown to his CV this season, and has long signalled his intention to step up to the main game in 2025.

Doing so with DJR is on one hand an obvious choice, but would require one of the current drivers not being renewed.

Then there is the curious case of where Brodie Kostecki could land in 2025, with DJR consistently rumoured to be interested in the reigning champion.

Meanwhile, both Davison and De Pasquale currently sit inside the top 10 in the drivers' points (seventh and eighth respectively), leaving the team third in the team's standings.

According to DJR CEO Noble, there is currently no firm deadline on driver decisions, although there is an understanding that internal clarity can't be far away.

“Not at this stage, no,” Noble told Speedcafe when asked about a deadline.

“To be honest with you, we haven't said there's an outside date, or a deadline date, to this point.

“That's probably fast-moving, though, up and down the paddock. Everyone is in a similar situation, I would imagine.

“So we're not far away from having to make some clarity internally, before we make some concrete decisions on where we're going.”

Apart from the DJR pair and Kostecki, other drivers thought to be off-contract at the end of this season include Mark Winterbottom (Team 18) and Tim Slade (PremiAir Racing).

According to paddock chatter both Richie Stanaway (Grove Racing) and Cam Waters (Tickford Racing) are in option situations, although the latter has already signalled his intention to continue next season.