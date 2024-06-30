The Supercars Championship leader was third-quickest in his very first session in a NASCAR, that being the weekend's sole practice session, but was then hit by technical problems in qualifying and the race.

Nevertheless, he “exceeded” the expectations of Richard Childress Racing, according to his Crew Chief on the #33 Chevrolet Camaro, Keith Rodden.

There are no more genuine NASCAR opportunities this year for Brown given his lack of oval experience and clashes with the rest of the road course and street circuit events, but he is hopeful of more in 2025.

“I think the team are pretty keen to hopefully get me over there next year for a couple more road courses,” said Brown in Red Bull Ampol Racing's latest Quarterly Report podcast.

“So, I guess an ideal year next year would be continuing what I'm doing here and try and lock in three road courses over there next year, and hopefully be one of those guys that flies in and helps them out with their road course programme.”

The Toowoomban reiterated that he is not out to leave Supercars behind, having expressed his ‘disappointment' at the doomsday response to the announcement of his RCR deal for Sonoma.

Indeed, any plans for next year are dependent on how NASCAR and Supercars calendars develop, with four of the Cup Series' five and Xfinity Series' six road course/street circuit events (including a headliner at Portland for the latter) clashing in 2024.

However, Brown and his regular Race Engineer, Andrew Edwards, who joined him in Sonoma, would be a valuable source of intel for RCR given a race win is a means of clinching a Playoffs berth.

His Triple Eight Supercars team-mate, Broc Feeney, has other ambitions with respect to overseas races but would be open to any NASCAR opportunities which pop up.

Ironically, whereas Brown raced in Sonoma and was back in his #87 Camaro at Hidden Valley a week later, Feeney turned down the chance to race in this weekend's 24 Hours of Spa in a Triple Eight Mercedes-AMG in order to concentrate on Supercars.

The Gold Coaster circled the Chicago Street Race, which became the launchpad for Shane van Gisbergen's switch to a full-time NASCAR career but this year clashes with the NTI Townsville 500, as his preferred option for a stock car cameo.

“Obviously, if you get the opportunity to do it … of course you would do it,” said Feeney.

“It's a no-brainer; a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go race something else, you're going to go have a crack at it.

“I'm not chasing one – I'm not going around talking to NASCAR teams trying to get a drive – but, if the opportunity came up, I'd certainly like to do it.

“But, I'd still like to do some more GT stuff – I'd love to do some more races in Europe and stuff like that – and one of my big ones, I'd love to do a DTM race one day.

“But, I'd love to have a crack in a NASCAR at some point. I'd love to see if Chicago didn't clash with Townsville because I reckon you'd get, like, 10 Supercars guys wanting to do it.

“I reckon that'd be awesome, if it didn't clash for us and you'd still obviously have to get some funding and the teams but I reckon it'd be really cool to see.”

Triple Eight has crashed out of the 24 Hours of Spa after Martin Konrad apparently lost control at the Eau Rouge/Raidillon complex on a wave-by, with Car #888 coming to rest on its roof.

The NTI Townsville 500 and Chicago Street Races take place next weekend (July 5-7, local times).