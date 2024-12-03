From December 1st to December 16th, In partnership with some of the biggest names in the industry, we’re spreading cheer to motorsport fans across Australia.

Each day, one of our incredible partners will be giving away exclusive prizes that you don’t want to miss. From must-have gear to money-can’t-buy experiences, there’s something for everyone—even for the kids!

Today’s giveaway is four tickets for you and your mates to attend one round of the 2025 Supercars Championship!

Catch the on-track action up close with general admission access, get a behind the scenes tour of the paddock and enjoy exclusive entry to Pirtek Victory Lane to see the winners celebrate.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the excitement!

ENTER HERE:

For Terms and Conditions, Click Here.