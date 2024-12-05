From December 1st to December 16th, In partnership with some of the biggest names in the industry, we’re spreading cheer to motorsport fans across Australia.

Each day, one of our incredible partners will be giving away exclusive prizes that you don’t want to miss. From must-have gear to money-can’t-buy experiences, there’s something for everyone—even for the kids!

Today’s giveaway

The Forklift 12V Ride-On is perfect for kids who love to build and explore. With working lights, a built-in radio, and easy-to-use controls, it offers hours of creative fun.

Safe speeds of up to 7 km/h let kids drive and lift lightweight cargo just like the real thing. Whether they’re cruising around the yard or tackling pretend construction projects, this ride-on is built for big adventures.

How to enter