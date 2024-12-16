From December 1st to December 16th, in partnership with some of the biggest names in the industry, we’re spreading cheer to motorsport fans across Australia.

Each day, one of our incredible partners will be giving away exclusive prizes that you don’t want to miss. From must-have gear to money-can’t-buy experiences, there’s something for everyone—even for the kids!

Today’s giveaway

We’re wrapping up the 16 Days of Christmas with an epic Speedcafe prize pack! The winner of Day 16 will score an exclusive bundle featuring a FCTTN T-shirt, a signed “Honorary Aussie” Valtteri Bottas hat, a $100 Visa gift card, and a signed Tony Quinn book.

It’s the perfect collection for any racing fan — don’t miss your chance to win this incredible prize!

ENTER HERE:

For Terms and Conditions, Click here.