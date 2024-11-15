The eighth round finale of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, as part of the VAILO Adelaide 500, had two safety cars and five Porsches out with damage.

Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Wood qualified fastest ahead of McElrea Racing’s Walls, TekworkX Motorsport’s David Russell, Bayley Hall (McElrea) and overall champion-elect Harri Jones (Porsche Centre Melbourne Motorsport).

Through the first lap, they ran in that order with Lockie Bloxsom next in front of Dylan O’Keeffe, Angelo Mouzouris and David Wall.

Featured Videos

Before they finish the first lap, the safety car was deployed. Behind the Pro drivers, Pro-Am’s Sam Shahin and Brett Boulton had contact out of Turn 5. Shahin hit the wall and Boulton had broken suspension on the left front.

The race resumed at the end of Lap 3, but not for long. Bloxsom cannoned into Russell at Turn 9 with Ryder Quinn caught out as a result.

From the next resumption, Wood maintain his grip on the lead to finish just in front of Walls and Jones. The latter had tagged and spun Hall at Turn 9 on Lap 15. Hall would drop to 24th and only picked up spot by the end. Meanwhile Jones was penalised 15s and slotted back to 14th.

O’Keeffe was elevated to third ahead of Mouzouris, Hall, Clay Osborne and Glen Wood. The race for eighth was a close contest which eventually went to Nash Morris over Fabian Coulthard.

Best of the Pro-Am drivers was Adrian Flack who had already won the class for the year. He finished 14th overall with the next best in class, Matt Slavin, two places further back and in front of debutant Anthony DiMauro, Dean Cook, Stephen Grove and Rodney Jane.

The championship will wrap up with two more sprint races, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.