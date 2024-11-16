The introduction of hybrid power to the new-for-2022 Rally1 cars was controversial and maligned by rising costs.

The decision to axe the system was ratified by the FIA World Motor Sport Council on Friday by an e-vote.

According to the FIA, the four-cylinder, turbocharged internal combustion engines will be powered by sustainable fuels.

Featured Videos

The move is designed to make Rally1 cars cheaper, lighter, easier to drive, and easier to maintain.

Technical changes to the Rally1 cars will see the minimum weight reduced from 1260 kg to 1180 kg.

The air restrictor size will be reduced from 36mm to 35mm to match the power-to-weight between the 2024-spec and 2025-spec cars.

The decision comes as Hyundai threatens to walk from the WRC, which could leave just Ford and Toyota as the major players.

New technical regulations have been mooted for 2027 with an emphasis on cost-cutting.

“Following extensive dialogue with key stakeholders, it became clear that continuing to use the plug-in hybrid units provided under the existing supplier agreement was no longer in the best interests of the FIA World Rally Championship,” said FIA chief technical and safety officer Xavier Mestelan-Pinon.

“We can now move forward in full confidence that the WRC becomes even better and stronger, with developments that are in line with the working perspective for the 2027 technical regulations.

“Once again, we have highlighted the championship’s ability to adapt without diluting the sporting spectacle, while responsibly embracing the challenges of our times.

“We are also pleased that the use of 100 per cent sustainable fuel remains a cornerstone of the championship’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact.”

Rally1 cars will continue to excite fans across the globe in 2025, while providing improved accessibility and affordability for drivers and teams aiming to compete at the top level of the FIA World Rally Championship. Learn more here 👉 https://t.co/Fn9Xo5XUKQ#FIA #WRC pic.twitter.com/bRdD3cG0eP — FIA (@fia) November 15, 2024

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem noted the “rich heritage and unique appeal” of WRC and safeguarding its future.

“This development is important not only for the championship’s stakeholders to adapt to the evolving energy landscape, but also for containing costs,” said Sulayem.

“By focusing on sustainable fuel and simplifying car technology, we’re ensuring the WRC remains captivating for fans and achievable for competitors.”

The demise of hybrid power raises questions about electrification and its future in motorsport.

The FIA Formula E World Championship remains the most high-profile all-electric series, but its off-road equivalent Extreme E has abandoned battery power for hydrogen for 2025.

Similarly, the British Touring Car Championship organisers TOCA announced in October that it would be ditching hybrid power and introducing sustainable fuels.

Cars were powered by a Cosworth Electronics system, which was introduced across the board in 2022.

“The hybrid era was a great one for the BTCC. Six years ago, when we first announced hybrid, it was a technology still in its relative infancy within motorsport. We’ve successfully completed that programme – and really have no more to prove in that respect – whilst others have yet to catch up.

“But, as we’ve now ticked that box we can move further forward with the introduction of the fossil-free sustainable fuel, whilst very importantly delivering the same performance parameters that made this year’s BTCC such a memorable one.

“We don’t just sit still with the BTCC – we evolve, and we advance, as today’s announcement firmly underlines.”

IndyCar became the latest category to introduce hybrid systems midway through the 2024 season.

Its system took several years of delays before being implemented and is still a bone of contention over its cost and effectiveness.

Supercars built its Gen3 platform with hybrid in mind but shows no signs of adding the system.