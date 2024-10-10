An avid car collector, Taylor, has dusted off the Bathurst 1000-winning Red Bull Commodore of Craig Lowndes and handed it back to Triple Eight Race Engineering for special preparation for a one-off ride event at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday November 26, 2024.

On arrival at the track the winner will be given a tour of the Red Bull Ampol Racing garage and then prepare for two laps of Queensland Raceway in one of the legendary cars of Australian touring car racing with the seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner. These will be the ONLY laps this car does on the day!

This is the car in which Lowndes won his sixth Bathurst 1000 in 2015, the same year Lowndes also won in Tasmania, Darwin and at Phillip Island; it remains in the same Red Bull Racing colours it competed in that season.

The auction is being hosted by Lloyds Auctions and will be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Dick Johnson at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday October 25 in conjunction with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend.

The auction contains no less than 23 amazing auction items and fans can bid on the items now by clicking HERE.

The items will remain in place until the PIRTEK Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

The car is part of Taylor’s Gold Coast-based collection and will be specially prepared for this one-off occasion by Triple Eight Race Engineering which originally built and campaigned the car.

The winning bidder will also be provided with images from the day, one of which will be printed and then personally signed by Lowndes to mark the occasion.

Lowndes will be at this year’s inaugural dinner to help auction the ride, fresh from his wildcard appearances at Sandown and Bathurst in the #888 Supercheap Auto Racing entry, which is also being prepared by Triple Eight Race Engineering.

“Motorsport Ministries do an incredible job at all levels of Australian motorsport and it is a pleasure to help bring some things together that will raise a few valuable dollars for them,” said Taylor.

“I enjoy having my collection, but it means even more when you get to share it and help such a worthy cause at the same time.

“I have to thank the boys and girls at Triple Eight (Race Engineering) for being a part of this program and getting the car in race trim for these three exclusive laps.

“We also have to thank Craig (Lowndes) for his continued generosity and involvement in such community-focused events.”

Lowndes said it was exciting to have the chance of driving one of his old Bathurst-winning cars again and for one race fan to have the exclusive opportunity of going for a ride.

“Once these cars go into retirement, that is usually it,” said Lowndes.

“I doubt there will be another opportunity for anyone to go for a ride in this car.

“I am always excited to reacquaint myself with cars I have had success in and to take a fan for a ride, but this will truly be a special experience. I can’t wait to take the lucky bigger for some serious run in such an iconic supercar.

“I think Scott (Taylor) and the team at Triple Eight should be applauded for making this all possible. We are all going to have some fun.”

ABOUT THE PIRTEK LEGENDS NIGHT

Less than 60 tickets remain for the dinner and can be purchased here.

The inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night and charity auction is being held at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday, October 25, 2024.

100 percent of proceeds from all auction items will be donated to Motorsport Ministries, who do an amazing job supporting the motorsport industry at all levels in Australia.

This has been made possible by the generosity of the people and businesses that have donated the incredible list of items and by Lloyds’ generous “premium-free” support of the event.

This on-line auction will go live from the dinner at the JW Marriott Ballroom and will be simulcast on-line by Lloyds Auctions.

The PIRTEK Legends Dinner will pay tribute to Australian Touring Car Legend Dick Johnson, who will be in attendance on the night, along with several other heroes of Australian motorsport.

AUCTION ITEMS

The Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will be the biggest motorsport charity of its type ever held in Australia and has attracted an amazing list of items which will appeal to a cross section of motorsport fans and the general public.

