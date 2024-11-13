Technically the title fight has come down to the final weekend with Triple Eight drivers Will Brown and Broc Feeney to duke it out on the streets of the South Aussie capital.

However Feeney’s hopes are more mathematical than anything, Brown sporting a healthy 180-point lead which means anything but a disaster will net him a maiden crown.

That’s not to say there’s nothing to play for this weekend with the Adelaide 500 prestigious enough on its own.

After Chevrolet domination at the enduros, the leading Fords were back in the game on the Gold Coast which should give them hope heading to Adelaide.

Blue Oval top guns Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters have enjoyed success in Adelaide in recent years and will be looking to take the fight to the Red Bulls and a rejuvenated Brodie Kostecki.

Kostecki is currently the form driver in the series, having shaken off his early season woes and won the Bathurst 1000 and the second leg of the Gold Coast 500. He could well give Erebus the perfect parting gift with another win on the streets of Adelaide.

Back in the Ford camp and Thomas Randle is still looking for a maiden win, while Matt Payne returns to the scene of his first-career victory 12 months ago.

While the Supercars title fight is something of a foregone conclusion, the Super2 action will be must-watch over the Adelaide 500 weekend.

That title really is going down to the wire with just 42 points separating the top three.

Leading the way is Zach Bates ahead of Aaron Cameron and reigning Super2 champion Kai Allen, who looked to have one hand on a second trophy until a disastrous Bathurst weekend.

Supercars and Super2 are joined on the Adelaide bill by Trans Am, Carrera Cup, V8 SuperUtes and Stadium Super Trucks.

There is four days of action with Supercars on track for all of them, starting with a Thursday afternoon practice session.

There is more practice on Friday followed by qualifying for Race 1 on Friday evening. On Saturday there is a third and final practice session, a Top 10 Shootout, and then the first of two 250-kilometre races.

On Sunday there is qualifying, a Top 10 Shootout and the second race to close out the Supercars season.

2024 VAILO Adelaide 500 schedule

All times ACDT

Thursday November 14

8:40-9:00 V8 SuperUtes – Practice

9:30-9:55 Stadium Super Trucks – Shakedown

10:05-10:30 Carrera Cup – Practice 1

10:40-11:05 Trans Am – Practice 1

11:40-12:20 Dunlop Series – Practice 1

12:35-13:05 Stadium Super Trucks – Practice

13:20-13:40 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying

14:10-14:35 Carrera Cup – Practice 2

14:50-15:30 Dunlop Series – Practice 2

15:45-16:15 Supercars – Practice 1

Friday November 15

9:05-9:30 Trans Am – Practice 2

9:40-10:00 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1

10:10-10:40 Carrera Cup – Qualifying

11:10-11:20 Trans Am – Qualifying 1

11:25-11:35 Trans Am – Qualifying 2

11:50-12:10 Stadium Super Trucks – Qualifying

12:30-12:50 Dunlop Series – Qualifying (Race 1)

13:05-13:35 Supercars – Practice 2

14:00-14:25 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2

14:35-15:15 Carrera Cup – Race 1

15:25-15:45 Trans Am – Race 1

16:15-16:35 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 1

16:55-17:15 Dunlop Series – Qualifying (Race 2)

17:30-17:45 Supercars – Qualifying

Saturday November 16

9:20-9:45 Trans Am – Race 2

10:00-10:30 Supercars – Practice 3

11:05-11:25 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3

11:40-12:20 Dunlop Series – Race 1

12:35-13:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

13:20-13:45 Carrera Cup – Race 2

14:05-14:25 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 2

15:20-17:18 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday November 17

9:00-9:20 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 3

9:45-10:05 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3

10:20-10:35 Supercars – Qualifying

11:10-11:30 Stadium Super Trucks – Race 4

11:50-12:15 Trans Am – Race 3

12:35-13:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

13:15-13:35 Carrera Cup – Race 3

13:50-14:30 Dunlop Series – Race 2

15:15-17:13 Supercars – Race 2